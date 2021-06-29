CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 377,925 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,793,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377,925 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.42% of BCE worth $171,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.26. 29,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,341. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

