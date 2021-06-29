CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,640 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.61% of GFL Environmental worth $69,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

GFL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. 29,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,135. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

