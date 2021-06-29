Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.