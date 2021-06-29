Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
