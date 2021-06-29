Citigroup Inc. Acquires 116,958 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 242.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

