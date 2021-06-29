Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 231.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

