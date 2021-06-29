Citigroup Inc. Buys 48,109 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 148.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in National Grid by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

