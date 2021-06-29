Citigroup Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 156.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,270,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 523,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

