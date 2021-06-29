Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

