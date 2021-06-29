Citigroup Inc. Purchases 20,796 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

