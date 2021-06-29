Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,196 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AMN opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

