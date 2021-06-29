Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,095 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $172.25 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,035 over the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

