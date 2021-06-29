Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Crocs worth $34,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

