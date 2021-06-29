Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $31,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

