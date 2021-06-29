Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $42.85 Million Stock Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,613,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $42,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENBL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 622,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

ENBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

NYSE ENBL opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 2.49. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.