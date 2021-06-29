Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 660,543 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $40,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Southwest Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,887 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,156,000 after buying an additional 261,708 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

