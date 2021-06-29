Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,243 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $32,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $2,869,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.