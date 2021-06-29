Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,858. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

