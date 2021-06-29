Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.89. The stock had a trading volume of 124,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,562. The company has a market capitalization of $431.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.