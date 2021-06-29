Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 250,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 163.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 555,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,968,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,268,000 after acquiring an additional 214,778 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 287.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 170,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 126,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 171,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

