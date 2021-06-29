Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 2,521 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.72. 80,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,328. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.