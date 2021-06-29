Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 85,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,958. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

