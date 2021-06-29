CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.830-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$2.870 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $59.83. 17,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

