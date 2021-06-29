Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$115.22. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$114.96, with a volume of 88,951 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$129.63.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.10.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.2299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,471.20. Insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936 over the last 90 days.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.