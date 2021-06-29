Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

