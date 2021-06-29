Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 113.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

