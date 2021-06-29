Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

FIX traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $78.05. 194,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.