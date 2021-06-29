Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $26.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,277 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 113,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,147 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

