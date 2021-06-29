Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after buying an additional 245,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,031,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after buying an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,176. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -119.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

