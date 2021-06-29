Comparing Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and Sonova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 46.58 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.43 Sonova $2.82 billion 8.56 $630.15 million $1.66 45.16

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Outset Medical and Sonova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sonova 0 6 4 0 2.40

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Sonova.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Outset Medical beats Sonova on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services. It also provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSantÃ©, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton brands. Sonova Holding AG sells its products through wholesale companies and independent distributors; and provides professional audiological care services through a network of approximately 3,300 and clinics. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in StÃ¤fa, Switzerland.

