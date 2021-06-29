Comparing Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) & Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Green Dot 0.16% 5.02% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and Green Dot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Dot 0 7 4 0 2.36

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.30%. Green Dot has a consensus target price of $59.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Green Dot.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and Green Dot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Green Dot $1.25 billion 2.02 $23.13 million $1.29 36.13

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Green Dot beats Spartan Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards. It also provides money processing services, including cash transfer services that help consumers to add funds directly to an account at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services that enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services that include tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a consumer-friendly loan that enables tax refund recipients. It markets its products under the Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, TPG, and other brands. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores; mobile applications; and various direct-to-consumer channels, such as online search engine optimization, online displays, direct mail campaigns, mobile advertising, and affiliate referral programs, as well as distributes through Â’Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Pasadena, California.

