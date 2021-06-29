Compass (NYSE:COMP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

COMP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08. Compass has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

