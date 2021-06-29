Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.70 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Compound has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $241.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $318.86 or 0.00882873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000867 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,318,111 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

