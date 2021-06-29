Compound (COMP) Price Up 35.1% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Compound has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $362.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $313.12 or 0.00906297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 91% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,316,934 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

