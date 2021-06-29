comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $4.80 on Monday. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $387.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that comScore will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $4,784,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of comScore by 1,091.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 656,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 601,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of comScore by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of comScore by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

