Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Honeywell International by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $216.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The firm has a market cap of $150.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

