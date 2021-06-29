Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

SCHW stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,485,147 shares of company stock worth $104,491,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.