Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $175.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 514.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of CLR opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $39.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

