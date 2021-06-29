Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $36.63 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -87.21, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

