Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after purchasing an additional 808,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $48,186,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

CPA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. 2,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

