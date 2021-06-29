Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Down 0.3%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.98 ($0.10). 144,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 624,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.08. The company has a market capitalization of £16.39 million and a PE ratio of -26.60.

About Cora Gold (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

