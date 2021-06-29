Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $15,174,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 232,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 123,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

