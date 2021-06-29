Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 997.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,753,000 after buying an additional 148,552 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

