Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$7.72.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJR.B opened at C$5.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$2.29 and a 1-year high of C$6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.