COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,624,600 shares, an increase of 775.8% from the May 31st total of 1,555,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.3 days.

Separately, HSBC raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COSCO SHIPPING currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CICOF stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

COSCO SHIPPING shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 6th. The 13-10 split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 6th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

