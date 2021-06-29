Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 2,217 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,217 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $564,026.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,009 shares in the company, valued at $765,519.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30.

Shares of COUP traded up $8.18 on Tuesday, hitting $270.72. 1,291,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.29. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in Coupa Software by 27.6% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

