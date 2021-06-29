Covington Capital Management Buys 1,476 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.10. 15,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,104. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $414.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

