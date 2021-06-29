Covington Capital Management Buys 19,649 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

