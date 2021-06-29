Covington Capital Management Buys 24,702 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 112.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,522,000. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 68,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period.

Shares of QUS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,227. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $119.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.98.

