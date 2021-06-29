Covington Capital Management Buys 500 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $2,547,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,057,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,019,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,225,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $186.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,895. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.