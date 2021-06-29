Covington Capital Management Sells 10,770 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. 17,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,722. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.